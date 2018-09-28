ENGLISH

Acer unveils self-driving concept car in Taiwan

Acer unveils a self-driving concept car at Taiwan Automotive Technology Innovation Summit 2018.

    Acer has unveiled its new self-driving concept car at Taiwan Automotive Technology Innovation Summit 2018. The company has showcased the concept car in collaboration with Yulon Group. This company is one of the top automakers and its subsidiaries automotive electronics provider HAITEC and car brand Luxgen in Taiwan.

    Acer unveils self-driving concept car in Taiwan

    The companies have integrated Acer's autonomous driving system with the Luxgen S3 electric vehicle platform. With this concept car both the companies have demonstrated their level 4 ready self-driving car, along with the Artificial Intelligence and autonomous driving technology.

    "Both the automotive and ICT industries are going through a paradigm shift; automation, connectivity, electrification, and 'servicification' are key trends of future development," said Edward Lin, Associate Vice President, Value Lab, Acer Inc. "In the realm of smart transportation, Acer already has a foothold in electronic ticketing, smart parking, connected car, and traffic prediction, and we're excited to work with Yulon Group to venture into self-driving cars."

    Lin also added, "With Acer's strength across software, hardware, and services, we're in a great position to leverage our AI technology and fulfil the vision of Mobility as a Service (MaaS)."

    The self-driving concept car based on the Luxgen S3 electric vehicle platform. The car works on Acer's autonomous driving system, which will make a decision and control the car of its own. Acer's self-driving system works on AI and sensor fusion algorithms fed with data from real-time kinematic positioning, cameras, Lidars, MMW radars, IMU (inertial measurement unit) and ultrasonic sensors.

    The self-driving car will also use the self-learning technology to conduct object recognition, and then implements dynamic vehicle control to realize autonomous driving. The vehicle will be controlled by 3D Lidar obstacle detection, high-precision maps and real-time positioning to help the car steer, brake, cruise, manoeuvre, or park.

    The company also claims that the self-driving concept car has a cloud management system for car sharing services so that a control centre can dispatch vehicles when users make transportation requests through their mobile device. The cloud management system is capable of scheduling, monitoring, notification, and reporting, and allows safety monitoring and human intervention.

    Friday, September 28, 2018, 20:00 [IST]
