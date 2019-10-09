Just In
- 46 min ago Motorola One Macro With Macro Vision Camera Launched For Rs. 9,999
-
- 50 min ago Realme X2 Pro Might Feature An Improved Fingerprint Scanner
- 1 hr ago Last Week Top Most Trending Smartphones: Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Galaxy M30s And More
- 1 hr ago Motorola Pop-Up Selfie Smartphone Leaked In Full Glory: Triple-Rear Cameras, SD 675 SOC Suggested
Don't Miss
- News ED grills Co-operative Bank chief after Delhi court dismisses DK Shivakumar's bail plea
- Lifestyle This Winter Season, Flaunt Your Gorgeous Hair Under Beanie Or Hats With These Hairstyles
- Movies Not Simbu But Kamal Haasan To Host Bigg Boss Tamil 4?
- Sports India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Wet weather forecast for Pune match
- Automobiles Top-Selling Hatchbacks In India For September 2019: Maruti Alto, Swift & WagonR Take Top-Slots
- Finance SBI To Cut Interest Rates On Savings Accounts And FDs
- Travel Travelling With Friends? Here Are Some Useful Tips To Have The Best Time With Them
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Amazon, Flipkart Rake In Rs. 19,000 Crore During Festive Sale; Flipkart Tops Chart
Amazon, Flipkart, and other online retailers recently hosted their festive sale for six-days and the scorecard is here. The festive sale held from September 29 to October 4 achieved a record sale of roughly Rs. 19,000 crores Gross Merchandise Value (GMV). Amazon and Flipkart have topped the list with 90 percent of the market share.
The recent online sale including the Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival and the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, was predicted to reach a 60-65 percent GMV. An analysis report by Bengaluru-based research firm RedSeerConsultancy shows that the predicted sale was achieved. Amazon and Flipkart achieved a 30 percent year-on-year GMV during the short sale period, the report shows.
Flipkart Beats Amazon During Festive Sale
Flipkart's GMV was higher than Amazon, where Flipkart held 60-62 percent of GMV. If Flipkart's acquisitions Myntra and Jabong are also considered, Flipkart's GMV shoots up to 63 percent. On the other hand, Amazon's GMV year-on-year growth was 22 percent.
The RedSeer report states: "Strong performance across categories including mobiles was the key reason for Flipkart leadership. This was, in turn, enabled by strong value prices, high EMIs adoption and diverse selection across categories, all marketed aggressively to reach customers widely."
Mobiles Top Sales Record
Amazon and Flipkart sold many mobile phones during the festive discounts. In fact, mobiles have made for over 55 percent of GMV during the festive sale. The report states that customers postponed their smartphone purchases till the sale for a strong 'value shopping'. Other categories include consumer electronics, fashion, and other large appliances.
Coming to the customers, the recent sale saw a large shift to online shopping especially among tier II and tier III cities. The report states that the 'value shopping' as advertised by online retailers was the driving factor for shoppers.
"The biggest theme of the festive season was 'value shopping' as indicated by a large chunk of customers from Tier 2+ cities who shopped online owing to wide selection supposed by affordability initiatives," the report said.
Both Amazon and Flipkart are kickstarting another sale in the coming week. The success of the first edition of the festive sale might ensure a hit for the upcoming sale as well. It is predicted that the fresh batch of discount offers will generate roughly Rs. 39,000 crores in online revenue.
-
28,999
-
37,999
-
1,09,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
31,499
-
79,999
-
24,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
47,499
-
29,999
-
19,999
-
17,990
-
11,999
-
11,998
-
19,999
-
15,910
-
33,000
-
10,000
-
1,94,000
-
18,999
-
1,64,769
-
86,590
-
62,980
-
7,000
-
50,600