Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Here's how Prime members are lucky

The festive season is on and all the e-commerce giants are also ready with their attractive offers. Similarly, Amazon India has also announced its 'Great Indian Festival Sale' and the sale will begin from October 10 till October 15. The sale will kick off at 12 am in the mid-night so be ready with your wishlist. But if you are a Prime member then the thing will be earlier for you people.

Amazon Prime Member will be able to start shopping 12 hours early, which mean all the subscriber will get an early access to the offers and deals. For the Prime Member, the sale will start from, 12 pm on October 9, 2018. As we know the e-commerce giant is offering a lot of products at an attractive price. The products will include smartphones, TVs, appliances, consumer electronics and more.

Benefits for Amazon Prime Members

Prime members will get early access to the sale 12 hours prior to the non-Prime members. The sale for Prime members will kick starts from 12 pm on October 9, 2018. While the other customers will avail the sale at 12 am on October 10, 2018.

Amazon Prime Member will be able to avail the newly launched Mi TV Pro series 32-inches and 49-inches on flash sale at 9 PM on October 9, 2018.

Prime Member will get Rs 2,400 cash back throughout the year when they shop using Amazon Pay balance.

Subscriber will also get the best discounts on FireTV Stick and newly launched Echo 2nd generation on discount for the first time after its launch.

Member with SBI debit and credit cards will be able to get an instant discount of 10 percent on their transaction.

Prime Member from metropolitan cities like Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad will be able to receive their product within 2-hours with ultra-fast delivery on popular deals on the prime Now app.

The e-commerce giant is also offering Amazon Pay EMI, No-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards, fast delivery and installation of appliances and lot more.

Hope you have already made your list of products which you are going to buy with this sale. We will get back to you with all the updates and new offers.