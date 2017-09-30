Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is coming back again: Everything you should know

We already have witnessed several "sales" from popular e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart amongst others. However, it seems that these websites have tremendously benefitted during the sale and in fact, they have managed to sell a lot of products at a stipulated time.

As far as the story goes, Flipkart even created a new record as it handled over 2 million packages in a single day at one hub during BBD 2017. Amazon has not been far behind though. Amazon has claimed that the four-day Great Indian Festival Sale was its biggest shopping event since it entered the Indian market four years ago.

While e-commerce giants are focused on achieving even greater heights, and most taking inspiration from its earlier success, Amazon has announced that it will be organizing yet another Great Indian Festival Sale from October 4 which will go on until October 8.

Moreover, with this upcoming sale Amazon has said that users will be getting great savings on the purchase of more than 10 crore products as part of the sale. As such the company will be offering 10 percent additional cashback to Citibank credit and debit cardholders.

Users who shop on the website during the Great Indian Festival Sale with Amazon Pay balance will get 15 percent of the value back in return. Amazon will most probably be also offering No Cost EMI and exchange offer on products as part of its upcoming Great Indian Festival Sale as well.

Talking about the brands, the company has confirmed that there will be "big deals" on products from brands like Samsung, Sony, HP, LG, Nokia, and Apple. In the promotional banner, you can actually see an iPhone and a PS4 and other brands like OnePlus, Dell, Honor, and Vivo.

Reportedly smartphones and large appliances have been the best-selling products during Amazon's sale. And comparing the past sale, the company has managed to sell 2.5 times more smartphones, and four times more products in large appliances category this year. So we could expect more offers on these categories.

In any case, for us as a consumer, it is quite exciting and always good to get the perfect deal on your desired products. Hopefully, Amazon comes up with enticing offers this time as well. That being said, what is the latest gadget or accessories or devices that you have bought?