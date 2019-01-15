Apple iPhone XR and iPhone 8 price slash up to 20 percent: All you need to know

If you are planning to buy Apple iPhone XR and iPhone 8 then China will be the best country to purchase the phone. Two Chinese e-commerce companies have slashed the prices of both the smartphone by up to 20 per cent. The price drop comes when Apple is getting weak in terms of sales in one of its important markets.

JD.com also known as China's biggest e-commerce website has dropped the price of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus by 20 per cent. On the other hand, Suing.com dropped the price of the latest iPhone Xr by 1,299 Yuan (approx Rs 13,500)

According to a CNET report, the JD.com's discount was authorised by Apple and the Suing.com's discount is a part of its annual promotional activities. Apple CEO Tim cook blamed slowing iPhone sales in China for the revision.

“While we anticipated some challenges in key emerging markets, we did not foresee the magnitude of the economic deceleration, particularly in Greater China,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a letter to investors.

According to the report, the Chines companies are encouraging buyers to abandon iPhones after the CFO of Huawei got arrested in Canada for alleged financial fraud.

Recently, it was reported that the Apple iPhone XR became the best-selling iPhone model in November 2018.

"iPhone XR became the best-selling iPhone model in November 2018. In contrast, last year in November the more expensive iPhone X was the best-selling model with almost 50 per cent higher volume compared to the iPhone XR in November this year. The overall sales of new iPhones took a hit in November due to slower sales of the series in the Asia Pacific region (excluding China and India), Europe and US," Shobhit Srivastava, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said.