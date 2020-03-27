Apple Collaborates With CDC, FEMA To Launch COVID-19 Screening Website News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Coronavirus pandemic has gotten almost the entire world in a lockdown. Many tech companies are joining hands to spread accurate and credible information and curb misinformation. In this bid, Apple has launched a COVID-19 screening app and website. The new COVID-19 website from Apple is the latest to join such initiatives from other companies, including Google.

Apple COVID-19 Screening Website

The idea behind the websites created by most tech giants is to ensure people have easy access to key information on the coronavirus. Apple's COVID-19 website apple.com/covid19 was developed alongside the White House, CDC, and FEMA.

"Apple today released a new screening tool and set of resources to help people stay informed and take the proper steps to protect their health during the spread of COVID-19, based on the latest CDC guidance," the iPhone maker said regarding the website launch.

From the looks of it, the website is pretty simple and contains basic information about the coronavirus. "The COVID-19 app and website allow users to answer a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure, and symptoms for themselves or a loved one," notes the website.

It also provides information about the best practices and safety tips alongside a basic screening tool. The tool, as it suggests, would give users a pretty solid idea of whether or not they need to be tested for the COVID-19.

At the same time, Apple further explains that the screening tool does not replace other instructions. "This new screening tool is designed to be a resource for individuals and does not replace instructions from healthcare providers or guidance from state and local health authorities."

Best Mobiles in India