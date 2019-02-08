Apple to sponsor education of teen who discovered FaceTime bug

Apple has started rolling out the software update for its iPhones to fix the privacy issue related to the FaceTime video calling feature of the phone. The company has also announced that it will contribute toward the education of the Arizona teenager who discovered the problem. The software bug which was allowing users to hear audio from people who had not yet answered a video call.

The bug was discovered by a Tucson, Arizona high school student named Grant Thompson while playing Fortnite on iPhone. His mother Michele informed Apple to turn off the FaceTime group chat because of this bug.

According to Apple it would compensate the Thompson family and make an additional gift to the 14-year old by contributing to his education. The company has also credit Thompson and Daven Morris from Arlington, Texas.

"In addition to addressing the bug that was reported, our team conducted a thorough security audit of the FaceTime service and made additional updates to both the FaceTime app and server to improve security," Apple said in a statement.

Recently, Houston based lawyer Larry Williams II has filed a lawsuit against Apple, claiming that iPhone allowed an unknown person has to listen to sworn testimony during a client deposition. Williams is suing the Cupertino based tech giant company of negligence, product liability, misrepresentation, and warranty breach. According to him, the bug violets the privacy of an individual without his or her consent.

