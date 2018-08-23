Apple takes down Facebook’s ‘Onavo Security’ app from App Store: Report

Apple has recently taken down Facebook's Onavo security app form the App Store. The Cupertino giant pulled off the security app from its App Store following the violation of its privacy guidelines by the app. According to a report from the Beebom, The Wall Street Journal had first reported that Facebook will be pulling off the mobile virtual private network (VPN) app named Onavo from Apple's App Store. However, a separate report by CNBC on late Wednesday had mentioned that the Cupertino giant had asked Facebook to remove the app from its App Store voluntarily as the app was violating its privacy rules.

An Apple Spokesperson had mentioned that "With the latest update to our guidelines, we made it explicitly clear that apps should not collect information about which other apps are installed on a user's device for the purposes of analytics or advertising/marketing."

Onavo is an Israeli analytics startup which was acquired by Facebook in the year 2013. The Onavo helped the users to monitor their data usage. A Facebook Spokesperson has further told The verge that "We've always been clear when people download Onavo about the information that is collected and how it is used."

Facebook further added that "As a developer on Apple's platform, we follow the rules they've put in place." With the help of Onavo, a user can access a virtual private network (VPN), in order to browse the web and download apps with more privacy.

