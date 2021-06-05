Just In
CoWIN Portal Gets Hindi, Regional Language Support: How To Register For Vaccine
If you're looking to register or find a slot for the coronavirus vaccine, the CoWIN platform might have made things easier for you. The CoWIN portal falls under the union health ministry, which has just announced the support for multiple regional languages. Now, you can use CoWIN in Hindi, Marathi, Punjabi, Kannada, and other Indian languages.
CoWIN Portal In Hindi, Other Languages
The Union Ministry of Health has announced a total of 11 new language support for the CoWIN website. Now, users can access the CoWIN portal in Hindi, Assamese, Kannada, Bengali, Odia, Malayalam, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, and Punjabi. Previously, there was only support for the English language.
The health ministry took to Twitter to share the update, which says: the CoWIN portal is now available in Hindi and 10 regional languages - Marathi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Telugu, Gujarat, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Odia apart from English.
So Cowin Portal https://t.co/xWRsgcZ3lD is now available in Hindi and 10 regional languages - Marathi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Telugu, Gujarat, Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Odia apart from English. @MoHFW_INDIA @MeityPib @mygovindia @CovidIndiaSeva— Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 3, 2021
CoWIN In Hindi: How To Register, Book Slot?
Getting the coronavirus vaccine is one of the most important factors right now. While there are a couple of vaccines available, you will still need to register and book a slot to get a shot. One can register and signup on the CoWIN portal and also on other apps like Umang or the Aarogya Setu. Here's how to use the Hindi language on CoWIN now:
Step 1: Open the CoWIN website or click on this link www.cowin.gov.in/home
Step 2: Next, you'll find a translate button on the top-right corner of the webpage. Here, the English language is selected by default. You'll find Hindi here; you can select that.
Step 3: The page refreshes now, and you can register or log in with your mobile number.
Step 4: Once done, the page now reloads to the slot scheduling site, where you need to provide your PIN code or the district to find the nearest slots available.
Do note that it's essential to register on CoWIN to get the vaccine. Presently, the vaccine drive for those 18 years and above is open, covering a larger segment of the population. Now, with Hindi and other regional language support, more people can easily register and book a slot for their shot.
