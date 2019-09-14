ENGLISH

    Disney CEO Bob Iger Ditches Apple Ahead Of TV+ Launch

    Disney CEO Bob Iger will be quitting the Apple Board of Directors. In an SEC filing, Apple announced that Disney's Bob Iger has stepped down on September 10. As it turns out, it was the same day Apple CEO Tim Cook shared the details of the TV+, Apple's upcoming video streaming service.

    Disney CEO Bob Iger Resigns From Apple Board

     

    Disney CEO Bob Iger Quits Over Streaming Service Clash?

    Disney CEO Bob Iger resigned from his position an SEC filing shows. On the other hand, Disney is also prepping up for its video streaming service Disney+ that will initially be launched on November 12 in the US, Netherlands, and Canada. The subscription starts at $6.99 a month.

    In comparison with Disney+, Apple's TV+ streaming service will be launched on November 1 in more than 100 countries. The subscription starts at $4.99 or Rs. 99 per month in India. The comparison is obvious: Apple is launching its service 11 days in advance, the subscription is cheaper, and TV+ will be distributed on a wider geographic scale.

    It seems obvious that Disney CEO has resigned to avoid the clash of opinions. Bob Iger said in a statement to Hollywood Reporter that he has the utmost respect for Tim Cook, his team at Apple, and his fellow board members. "Apple is one of the world's most admired companies, known for the quality and integrity of its products and its people, and I am forever grateful to have served as a member of the company's board," he said.

    Apple said that Bob Iger will be missed for his contributions as a board member. "We respect his decision and we have every expectation that our relationship with both Bob and Disney will continue far into the future," the company stated.

    However, it is yet to be decided how both the video services will turn out. Regardless, the announcement pushes Apple and Disney in direct competition in the streaming market along with already established players like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, etc.

