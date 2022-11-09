Just In
Dizo Unveils Watch D Plus With 1.85 Touchscreen, 2-Week Battery; Check Features And Pricing
Dizo, Realme's Techlife ecosystem brand, has expanded its wearable portfolio in India with the launch of the Watch D Plus. The new low-cost wearable has a large 1.85-inch touchscreen and a claimed battery life of up to two weeks (14 days) with a standby time of two months. The Watch D Plus is the fourth wearable in the company's Watch D line-up and will compete with sub-2K smartwatches from Noise, Redmi, Xiaomi, boat, Fire Boltt, and others.
Dizo Watch D Plus Key Specifications And Features
The new wearable, like previous Watch D smartwatches, has a square dial, an aluminum frame, and curved tempered glass. The smartwatch has a 1.85-inch (4.7cm) LCD touchscreen, which Dizo claims provides 17% more display real estate than the company's previous budget offerings. The LCD touch display should provide bright visuals due to the panel's peak brightness of 550nits; however, the screen resolution (240x280 pixels) is fairly average.
The Watch D Plus comes with soft silicone straps and will be available in three colors: Classic Black, Silver Grey, and Deep Blue. The Dizo Watch D Plus supports 150+ watch faces for screen personalization via the companion smartphone app.
In terms of health and fitness, the Watch D Plus has 110+ sports modes, including water sports that cover standard activities like running, walking, and cycling, as well as gymnastics, yoga, hiking, cross fit, dancing, karate, taekwondo, and other sports. According to Dizo, the budget wearable can keep track of your physical activity records and provide weekly, monthly, and annual reports.
The Dizo Watch D Plus also includes Dizo's Health suite, which includes blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring, real-time heart rate monitoring 24 hours a day, sleep tracking, sedentary and drink water reminders, and menstrual cycle tracking.
The Dizo Watch D Plus is 3ATM water resistant and comes with a 300mAh battery cell with a claimed run time of up to two weeks with typical usage. The budget wearable comes with a magnetic charging cable and requires two hours for full refueling.
Dizo Watch D Plus Price And Availability
The Dizo Watch D Plus lacks an in-built GPS but can use the app's GPS to record the exercise summary on a connected smartphone. The Watch D Plus has smart features such as phone camera control, music control, alarm, find phone, call and message notifications, reject or silent calls, weather forecast, and much more. Notably, the budget wearable lacks Bluetooth calling, which has recently gained popularity among the general public.
The Dizo Watch D Plus will be sold on Flipkart from November 15, 2022, 12 PM onwards, and in select retail outlets soon at ₹ 1,999.
