Every Aadhaar Card owner must read this story: More power to the common man
Aadhaar is not mandatory to get a new connection

There is a lot of confusion on the usage of Aadhaar Card or Aadhaar number due to the pros and cons associated with the ID cards, which has complete biometric details.

This is an important update for every Indian, who owns an Aadhaar number. Read the entire story to know about the latest updates related to the fair usage of Aadhaar number or the Aadhaar card.

Aadhaar is not mandatory

Aadhaar is not mandatory for opening a new bank account or getting a new SIM connection. One can use other documents for address proof like Voter ID, Driver License, or a Passport. Similarly, a user can also use his Aadhaar number to get new connections as well.

The President of India has approved this new order. The bill has been amended in Lokasabha on the 1st of January, and it is yet to be passed in Rajyasabha.

Hefty fine for those who don't obey the rules

As per the new rules, Aadhaar is not mandatory to get a new connection, and if a brand insists on Aadhaar Card to get a new connection, that company has a pay a hefty fine for not following the government rules.

The consumer can raise a complaint about the same to the local authority about the misuse of the Aadhar card to the nearby authority.

Should you use Aadhaar to get a new connection?

I have been using Aadhaar number to get a new SIM connection, to get a Wi-Fi connection, to get my passport and a lot more things. Yes, the Aadhaar data might not be stored with the most security, but having Aadhaar connection fastens the process of document verification, thanks to the database, and the OTP style verification.

This new law will be useful especially for those, who doesn't like to share her/his Aadhaar details. Do you use Aadhaar number get new SIM connection? Share your views in the comment box.