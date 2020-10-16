Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Goes Live: Can It Take On Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has gone live for everyone today (October 16) and will go on for five more days till October 21. Several teasers and promos have revealed that the popular e-commerce giant would be offering gadgets at a throwaway price, including mid-range and flagship devices like the iPhone SE 2020, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and so on.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Discount Offers

Firstly, there's a huge discount on the iPhone SE, iPhone XR, and the iPhone 11 Pro. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and the Galaxy S20+ also get a price cut. Plus, there's a discount on other gadgets like laptops, cameras, and so on. For instance, the Honor MagicBook 15 laptop is also available at a discount at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Apart from the product discounts, Flipkart is additionally offering cashback, bank offers, and more. There's an additional 10 percent instant discount for SBI customers and Paytm cashback rewards. One can also check out the additional benefits of exchange offers and combo offers as well.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Vs Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival

Flipkart and Amazon have been in a head-to-head competition right from the start. Both e-retailers have a solid share of the market and offer some irresistible prices to attract customers. The Flipkart Big Billion Days and the Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival is another platform where the companies lock horns.

For one, the Flipkart Big Billion Days have begun earlier than Amazon. However, Amazon's shopping festival seems to have no end date and is rumored to go on for the entire month. So in case, you miss something at the Flipkart Big Billion Days, there's a chance you might find the discounted price running at the Amazon Great Indian Shopping Festival!

It goes without saying that both platforms offer some of the best gadgets in towns. The sale further makes things better as it's readily available at a lesser price. Also, several new smartphones, smart TVs, and other goodies are debuting for the first time during this sale. Since the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is open now, head over to check out some of these offers.

