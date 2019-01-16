ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Flipkart Republic Day sale starts from January 20: Deals and offers you can avail

Flipkart is all set to counter Amazon India's upcoming sale by hosting the Republic Day Sale. Here are the deals and offers you should know.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Once again Flipkart is all set to counter Amazon India's upcoming sale by hosting the Republic Day Sale. The Flipkart sale will kick off on January 20 and last till January 22. Under the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering some blockbuster deals on mobile phones, laptops and TVs. The company is also offering rush hours deals just like all its sale, along with an additional 26 percent discount.

    Flipkart Republic Day sale starts from January 20: Deals and offers

     

    Flipkart has joined hands with SBI and offering a 10 percent instant discount on any purchase made via SBI debit and credit card. You can also opt for exchange offers and no-cost EMI options. The company has also created a dedicated microsite to tease its development. The microsite features some of the upcoming deals, but it has not disclosed any specific deals on products. The teaser page suggests that during the sale buyer will get massive discounts on mobile phone, TVs and appliances of up to 75 percent. Electronics and accessories will be up for sale with up to 80 percent discounts.

    Flipkart Republic Day sale starts from January 20: Deals and offers

    The Republic Day Sale on Flipkart will start on January 20 for the regular customers. However, the Flipkart Plus customers will have the advantage of the accessing the sale a day before on January 19.

    Flipkart Republic Day sale starts from January 20: Deals and offers

     

    The e-commerce website will also bring a 10 percent instant discount for customers using SBI credit cards. Buyers can also opt for exchange offer on mobile phones, TVs, laptops, and home appliances. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options on selected banks credit and debit cards. Under the sale, Flipkart will also bring rush hours sale which will take place from 2 pm to 6 pm every day. During this time frame, you can avail an additional 26 percent discounts on products.

    Flipkart Republic Day sale starts from January 20: Deals and offers

    Flipkart Republic Day Sale will also offer up to 70 percent discount on Flipkart-branded products. Moreover, customers shopping above Rs 14,50 will get 10 percent off and above Rs 1,950 will get a 15 percent discount on their overall purchase.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue