Flipkart Republic Day sale starts from January 20: Deals and offers you can avail

Once again Flipkart is all set to counter Amazon India's upcoming sale by hosting the Republic Day Sale. The Flipkart sale will kick off on January 20 and last till January 22. Under the sale, the e-commerce giant is offering some blockbuster deals on mobile phones, laptops and TVs. The company is also offering rush hours deals just like all its sale, along with an additional 26 percent discount.

Flipkart has joined hands with SBI and offering a 10 percent instant discount on any purchase made via SBI debit and credit card. You can also opt for exchange offers and no-cost EMI options. The company has also created a dedicated microsite to tease its development. The microsite features some of the upcoming deals, but it has not disclosed any specific deals on products. The teaser page suggests that during the sale buyer will get massive discounts on mobile phone, TVs and appliances of up to 75 percent. Electronics and accessories will be up for sale with up to 80 percent discounts.

The Republic Day Sale on Flipkart will start on January 20 for the regular customers. However, the Flipkart Plus customers will have the advantage of the accessing the sale a day before on January 19.

The e-commerce website will also bring a 10 percent instant discount for customers using SBI credit cards. Buyers can also opt for exchange offer on mobile phones, TVs, laptops, and home appliances. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options on selected banks credit and debit cards. Under the sale, Flipkart will also bring rush hours sale which will take place from 2 pm to 6 pm every day. During this time frame, you can avail an additional 26 percent discounts on products.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale will also offer up to 70 percent discount on Flipkart-branded products. Moreover, customers shopping above Rs 14,50 will get 10 percent off and above Rs 1,950 will get a 15 percent discount on their overall purchase.