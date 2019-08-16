Google Chrome Update – Android-Style Media Controls, Automatic Click Added News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google has released a new update for its Chrome web browser to offer a user experience like Android OS. The update also fixes some general bugs and has been released for a handful of devices. It is expected to be available for the remaining users in the coming days. Let's have a look at the details:

Google Chrome Update New Changelog Details:

The latest update comes with a firmware build Chrome OS 76 and brings a slew of Android-like features. The update primarily introduces Android-style media controls, notifications, GPU acceleration for some Chromebooks, and support for virtual desktops.

The media controls introduced will allow you to play/pause any sound from a tab or an app. To do so, you need to head to the system menu to see the list of tabs or apps that supports audio playback on your Chromebook. Once on that list, you can easily control the media playback for all of them.

There is also an Automatic Clicks accessibility options for the users with special needs. This feature automatically opens up any app when you hover over it for a certain period. Besides, you get the option to right-click, double click, and click and drag on your Chromebooks via the new update. To use this feature, you can utilize the touchpad. a joystick or mouse.

Lastly, the update brings a feature to manage accounts (multiple) on Chromebook. The feature lets you log in to all of your accounts to identify the ones being used across Play Store and Chrome apps. You can manage this from the Google Accounts section in the Settings tab. With this, you will be able to grant access and permissions to the apps and websites in Chrome and Google Play in the accounts where you have logged in.

What Do We Think Of the Update?

Google Chrome is no doubt the most preferred web browser on smartphones, laptops, and PCs. Over the years, the search giant has released numerous updates for the browser to improve the user experience. The latest update is no different as it brings along some useful features to make your life easy.

