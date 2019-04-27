Google India is hiring, you don't want to miss this chance News oi-Karan Sharma Google India is searching for a Software Engineer, Machine Learning in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. All you need to know about the job.

Google is always a dream company for every engineer in their life if you are also one of then this is going to be good news for you. However, getting a job at Google is not that easy but not that hard too. You need to wait for the opportunity and perform your best, and the time has arrived and Google has announced the opening for some designation in India.

"We're looking for engineers who are passionate about developing powerful and efficient apps and platforms that work well for people coming online for the first time through lower-end mobile devices, often with slower or limited data connections. We're looking for people with a keen interest in mobile development, working within a team, in a fast-paced and startup-like environment, and who are able to collaborate with other teams looking the solution for the same challenges," reads the Google Careers.

Responsibilities

Design, develop, test, deploy, maintain and improve ML models/infrastructure and software that uses these models.

Manage individual project priorities, deadlines and deliverables.

Minimum qualifications

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, or related technical field, or equivalent work experience.

Experience designing and implementing distributed software systems (e.g Java, C++, or Python).

Research or Industry experience in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning (ML) models, ML infrastructure, Natural Language Processing or Deep Learning.

Preferred qualifications

MA/MS or PhD in Computer Science, or related technical field.

A solid foundation in computer science, with strong competencies in data structures, algorithms, and software design.

The role of this team is to build machine learning systems that can stop spam and maintain quality by accurately differentiating between good and bad contributions from users.

For applying for this job you can click on this link, and fill the necessary details.