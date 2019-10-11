Google Pixelbook Go Laptop Images Leaked In Full Glory News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google is setting the stage for its upcoming event. But before the launch, the rumor mill has churned out some fresh leaks about the new Google Pixelbook Go laptop. The Pixelbook Go is believed to come with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and seems like a prototype of Google's new Chromebook.

Google Pixelbook Go: Features

Google Pixelbook Go will come with a 13.3-inch screen, says 9To5Google, which leaked the fresh batch of images. The new laptop is believed to have either 1080p or 4K resolution 'molecular display' and will also sport a 2MP front-facing camera. The Pixelbook Go will give the users an option to have Intel Core m3, i5, and i7 processors. The new Pixelbook Go will have a Titan C security chip seen on the Pixel Slate. There are also two USB-C ports and a headphone jack.

Coming to the keyboard, it is also believed to be better than the first Pixelbook. Users will also find a pair of front-facing speakers and the sound system might be even better than the 2016 MacBook. The site claims that the trackpad is well-built. The Pixelbook Go keyboard will find an Assistant key in the bottom-left side, where the usual caps lock button is present on other keyboards.

Pixelbook Go Design

The Pixelbook Go sports a ribbed back that's easy to grip the device. There's also a unique bottom case that has a nice texture to hold, notes 9To5Google. However, they also note that the actual feel of the laptop is "really weird" and "feels somewhat similar to a washboard or the roof of a dog's mouth." The site got its hands on the coral color ("Not Pink") unit with a matte finish on the top and ribbed texture at the bottom. The leaked Pixelbook Go model also displays a placeholder logo where Google's 'G' logo will be embossed.

Google is expected to announce the Pixelbook Go at its upcoming event on October 15 in New York. Google will likely launch the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4XL smartphones along with the Nest Mini smart speaker and a new Nest WiFi at the event.

