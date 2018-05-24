Google Trusted Places is removed from Android Smart Lock option

Google has recently removed the Trusted Places options from its Android Smart Lock option. Android Smart Lock as we all know is the feature that allows a user to specify the conditions under which their devices could be unlocked without the need of entering their PIN, pattern or even the fingerprint sensor. Up until now the Smart Lock feature which included five options named on-body detection trusted places, trusted devices and voice match. The users could also customize these features to keep their smartphone unlocked under the specific circumstances.

Now, it seems like that Google has removed the 'trusted places' as an option for the Smart Lock feature. This was following the inconsistencies that the company was unable to resolve related to the feature. Also, last year a large number of users have reported that the trusted places options were working inaccurately or intermittently or sometimes not function at all. Google had also tried reaching out to the users who were affected by bug reports. This would help the company to roll out a solution for the users.

Also, back then Google had also begun rolling out a new Play Service version and also claimed that the issues have been resolved. However this was not the case, a number of users had been reporting that they have been experiencing the issue till date.

Further, it is also worth noting the fact that the option is not available on a number of devices including OnePlus 6, Google Pixel 2 XL, and Samsung Galaxy S8. However, the feature can still be spotted on the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T and the OnePlus X.

