Govt should drive cross-border collaboration with Japan, UK, China in AI

The Government should drive cross-border collaboration on AI (artificial intelligence) research with some countries like Japan, the UK, Germany, Singapore, Israel and China-to develop solutions that tackle social and economic challenges, as per the joint study was done by ASSOCHAM-PwC.

Ministry of External Affairs and Department of Science and Technology may take the lead in developing such relationships.

It suggested that forming cooperative relationships with some of the frontrunners-such as Japan, the UK, Germany, Singapore, Israel and China-to develop solutions that tackle social and economic challenges can aid and accelerate strategy formulation in AI, ML (machine learning) and other new-age technologies in India.

The study also suggested that policy planning in AI must be aimed at creating an ecosystem that is supportive of research, innovation, and commercialization of applications.

The public sector, with its various schemes (Digital India, Make in India, Skill India, etc.), could identify areas where specific applications of AI and robotics can be utilized to increase reach, effectiveness, and efficiency, thus giving direction to existing innovation across different fields, the study said.

Another enabling factor for AI growth would be setting up centers of excellence supporting inter-disciplinary research across law, medicine, engineering, management and the social sciences, said the study.

"Government could act as a catalyst in furthering growth by opening training centers focused on equipping young individuals with high-end skills in the field of analytics and ML, which, in turn, could be tied in with inviting data-driven global enterprises to set up their centers of excellence in India," it further pointed out.

The report added that this could be an extension of the Digital India and National Skill Development initiatives to meet the growing demand for analytical and AI competency, which would be beneficial for country's human capital.