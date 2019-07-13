Here's How Hyperloop Is Going To Work India – The Fifth Mode Of Transport News oi-Karan Sharma

SAEINDIA (Society of Automobile Engineers India) in collaboration with Atria Institute of Technology hosted a technical seminar on Hyperloop at Atria's RT Nagar campus. The session highlighted how the Hyperloop concept came into existence and why Hyperloop is the need of the hour when other modes of transportation are available. The key speaker, Perepu Sai Madhav, is a vehicle dynamics engineer on the Avishkar Hyperloop project at IIT Madras. His team is the only Asian contender amongst the Top 21 finalists in the fourth edition of SpaceX's Hyperloop Pod competition.

"In a country such as ours, which has a large population and people with busy scheduled lives, Hyperloop would be instrumental in paving the path for quicker and easier travel. Moreover, with the current environmental conditions in mind, an environment-friendly mode of transportation such as the Hyperloop is the need of the hour," said Mr. Sai Madhav.

Hyperloop is dubbed to be the future of transport, not just in India but globally. Conceptualised by Elon Musk of SpaceX and famously being called "the fifth mode of transport," Hyperloop is a mode of transport that includes a pod accelerated gradually via electronic propulsion through a low-pressure tube.

SAEINDIA emphasises on transport industries such as automotive, aerospace and commercial vehicles and is India's leading resource for mobility technology. Atria Institute, is an institute imparting education in the field of engineering and manufacturing. Atria is growing as a busy hub for research activities in the areas of additive manufacturing, nano technologies, digital manufacturing.

J Munirathnam, Chair of SAEINDIA Aerospace forum said, "SAEINDIA aerospace forum has been sharing the successful aerospace related knowledge for its professional members through various international and national technical conferences for the benefit of professionals and students."

Hyperloop is not just a concept, it is definitely going to drive future mass transportation. It is a yet another example of disruptive technology that is Trans-disciplinary. We are Atria are in the forefront of designing and executing Trans-disciplinary curriculum. This event is a manifestation of that.

