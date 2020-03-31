ENGLISH

    ICICI Bank WhatsApp Service Launched: How To Use

    Coronavirus pandemic has the entire country in a lockdown with only essential goods and services available. Banking is one of the essential services and many banks have come with new ways to make their service easily accessible to customers. ICICI Bank is one such private financial company offering its baking service via WhatsApp.

    ICIC Bank WhatsApp Banking

    The new ICICI Bank WhatsApp banking service now brings banking closer to people. ICICI Bank hopes that the new WhatsApp service will help its customers to access their accounts and transact in the comfort and safety of their houses during the lockdown.

    How Does It Work

    Firstly, ICICI Bank account holders will need to save the bank's verified WhatsApp number: 9324953001. Next, then can send any message via their registered number on WhatsApp. They will receive a reply from ICICI Bank about the list of services available for them. As a safety measure, ICICI Bank has ensured that all the messages and information passed on the WhatsApp service are end-to-end encrypted.

    Additionally, ICIC Bank recently launched the ICICIStack digital service ahead of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. ICICIStack is another digital platform allowing users to open saving accounts, instant PPF, and a list of about 500 services covering all the banking requirements. The ICICIStack is available on the internet banking platform or mobile phone app.

    What About Net Banking

    The ICICI Bank WhatsApp service surpasses the need for net banking access. "Customers need not come to the branch or use the IVR service to begin WhatsApp service as it's instantaneous and secure... While on social media, customers can access the banking services using WhatsApp," the bank says.

     

    The WhatsApp service for ICICI Bank is available for every account holder and can be accessed with their registered mobile number. Also, non-ICICI Bank customers can also use the service to track the nearest ATM or the branch near to them.

    Read More About: news payments whatsapp
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 14:55 [IST]
