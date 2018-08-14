iPhone X and Google Home can now be rented from RentMojo

A new online startup has introduced its services in the Indian market. The startup which is known as RentMojo has announced the launch of its smartphone rental service. The rental service platform will offer flagship devices such as Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9+, and Google Pixel 2. RentMojo was announced back in 2014 in India and is known for providing furniture, gadgets, appliances, and bikes on rent in a number of metropolitan cities in India such as Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and Bengaluru among others.

Geetansh Bamania, CEO RentMojo said that "Consumers can now subscribe to or obtain smartphones on lease, through our RMI (Rental Monthly Instalments) system, as opposed to purchasing and owning." Bamnia also expects that the new smartphone rental service will bring more customers to the platform and it will help in increased transaction volumes.

"This arrangement offers the perfect opportunity for users to upgrade and keep up with the latest device innovation, frequently and at a significantly lower cost. In addition, a subscriber also has the option of owning the product by paying a certain sum, post the lease period."

In an effort to attract more customers to the rental service program, RentMojo will offer high-end smartphones from the popular brands. As mentioned earlier the users can get the high-end devices from the brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Google. The monthly rentals will begin at Rs 2,099 and will go up to Rs 9,299. Users can get the devices on rent for a period of 6, 12, 18 and 24 months.

Additionally, RentMojo is also offering the Google Home smart speakers on ret. Users can get the Google Home with installments starting at Rs 399 per month. Bamnia has also mentioned that the company is in works with other brands to make more devices available on the platform. If successful this will provide the users with a wide portfolio of products to chose from.

Bamnia further mentioned that the company is looking forward to expand its services to some other Indian states including Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad in the next quarter. The concept of renting flagship devices seems pretty interesting and this should definitely grab some attention.

IMG Source: RentMojo