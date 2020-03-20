ISRO Lists 36 Missions For 2021 Including Gaganyaan Mission, 10 Surveillance Satellites News oi-Sharmishte Datti

ISRO is gearing up for a list of launches scheduled to liftoff in 2021. The list includes a total of 36 missions for the duration of 2020-2021, including 10 Earth-observing satellites among others. The announcement comes from the Indian Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh.

Minister Jitendra Singh said that besides 10 earth observation satellites, the space agency lined up three communication satellites, three space science satellites, two navigation satellites, and one technology demonstration.

"Indian Space Program is focused on the peaceful use of outer space. Towards this end, space technology should be used for the benefit of the country and society, and should provide solutions for developmental activities," said the Minister.

Apart from this, ISRO is scheduling the Gaganyaan, India's first manned mission to space for 2020-2021. The premier space agency has already picked out the astronauts for the mission and has begun training for it. ISRO is also teaming up Russia for the astronaut training and France for various technical assistance.

Some of the other details include the rocket for the launches. As far as they are concerned, ISRO is prepping 10 PSLV launches, three GSLV MkII, and one GSLV Mk III have been lined up for these launches.

Looking back, the Indian Space Research Organization has already completed 11 missions for far for this fiscal year. These launches include four Earth observation satellites, one communication satellite, and one space satellite. Four PSLV and one GSLV MkIII were completed in 2019-20. ISRO has also launched commercial satellites for various private organizations around the world.

It should also be noted that there was no talk of Chandrayaan-3, the next mission to the Moon. After the hard landing of the Vikram lander on the Chandrayaan-2 mission, ISRO had immediately begun working on the next Moon mission. However, there is no detail about the launch yet.

Best Mobiles in India