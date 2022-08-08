Just In
- 37 min ago Samsung Galaxy A23 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Quad Cameras Launched; Coming To India?
- 38 min ago Intel Core i9-13900K Is Faster Than AMD Ryzen's Fastest Processor
- 54 min ago Reliance Industries To Hold AGM On August 29; Bets Big On 5G
- 1 hr ago Moto G62 5G Launching On August 11 In India; Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers, 120Hz Display Incoming
Don't Miss
- Finance 8 Stocks To Buy Being Recommended By Top Brokerage Houses
- Lifestyle Bling It On - Get Inspired By Bollywood Diva's Silver Outfits
- Sports ONE Fight Night 1: Jonathan Haggerty, Amir Naseri trade shots on Instagram
- News Why is the Bihar coalition on the verge of a collapse: 7 key points
- Movies Sita Ramam Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Dulquer-Mrunal's Romantic Saga Picks Up Pace!
- Education CLAT 2023 application form open; Eligibility, syllabus & more.
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Vs Honda CB350RS Vs Jawa 42 Vs TVS Ronin
- Travel Phang Nga Bay: James Bond Island
ISRO SSLV Mission Fails Despite Successful Launch; Where Did It Go Wrong?
ISRO has many ambitious plans lined up including the Gaganyaan mission. At the same time, ISRO launched its maiden small satellite launch vehicle or SSLV carrying Earth-observing satellites. However, this mission didn't go as planned. The satellites were placed in an elliptical orbit instead of a circular one.
ISRO Earth-Observing Satellites Fail To Orbit
ISRO later announced and posted the update on Twitter. The premier space organization of India announced that the Earth observation satellites were 'no longer usable'. "SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit. Satellites are no longer usable. Issue is reasonably identified," ISRO said in a statement.
To recall, the ISRO launched the maiden SSLV on Sunday at 9:18 AM. The SSLV was carrying two satellites on board, which was the EOS-02 or Earth Observing Satellite-02 and the AzaadiSAT developed by students. ISRO hoped the small launch rocket could complete the mission.
However, things went wrong onboard. The problem was first spotted on the SSLV's terminal stage, called the velocity trimming module (VTM). ISRO's plan of action involved the VTM to burn for 20 seconds at 653 seconds after launch. However, it burnt for only 0.1 seconds, denying the rocket the requisite altitude boost.
(1/2) SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission update: SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit. Satellites are no longer usable. Issue is reasonably identified. Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action— ISRO (@isro) August 7, 2022
Luckily, both satellites onboard separated from the SSLV after the VTM burn failure. ISRO even tweeted: "All the stages performed normal. Both the satellites were injected." However, the "orbit achieved was less than expected, which makes it unstable," ISRO further explained. This is where the satellites entered the elliptical orbit and rendering them useless.
The Indian Space Research Organization also explained the cause of the failed mission. "Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action caused the deviation," the organization said. In the latest update, we know that the satellites have already come down from orbit and they are no longer useable.
Despite the failed launch mission, ISRO is already gearing up for the next launch. "A committee would analyze and recommend. With the implementation of the recommendations, ISRO will come back soon with SSLV-D2," announced ISRO Chairperson S Somanath.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086