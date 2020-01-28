Jio’s Got Talent: Telco Joins Snapchat For Talent Search

Snapchat For Jio’s Got Talent

The new talent search will take place on Snapchat. The app has introduced a ‘Jio's got talent' filter for the talent search. Users can bring up props like headphones, light rings, and a mic hat using the filter. Snapchat, which is largely in the shadow of other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok - is having its share of the limelight now.

Both Reliance Jio and Snapchat insist that users taking part in the talent search will need to include their Snapcode or Snapchat username in the video caption. Other rules include that the short 10-second video needs to be added to ‘Our Story' on Snapchat so it could be viewed publicly.

Reliance notes that anyone interested could sign up for the talent search competition. At the same time, both Reliance and Snapchat have warned participants that the content should be original. Any fake, inaccurate or misleading personal details will lead to disqualification.

How To Sign Up

Firstly, users will need to have a Snapchat account. On opening the Snapchat app, users can click or scan the Snap ID to open Jio's Got Talent. Next, users will need to unlock the Jio's Got Talent Lens or filter and begin recording the 10-second video entry. As mentioned, users need to include the Snapchat ID or username in the video caption.

Lastly, the video needs to be uploaded on ‘Our Story'. Interested participants should note that the challenge is live already (began on January 26). Participants have time till February 4 to upload their video entries.

Rewards For Winners

Reliance has announced that the creative talent contest is free of cost for participants, but data charges may apply. Also, the companies have announced that it brings in rewards for the winners. The participants with the most interesting and creative content will be awarded, the companies announced.

Jio's Got Talent will announce three winners at the end of the contest, where the first winner will win a trip to Thailand for two people. Two more winners will avail recharges from Reliance Jio. More importantly, the winners will gain recognition and could make way as influencers on social media.