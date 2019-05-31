Snapchat Adding Music Support To App –To Take On Instagram And TikTok News oi-Karan Sharma

Instagram is giving a tough time to Snapchat which is also a photo sharing app. The Facebook-owned company has recently added music to their posts and now it seems Snapchat is also following the same footprints. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company is in talks with music companies like Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group.

However, the deals are not confirmed yet but the company is making all its efforts to get the deal done in order to take on Instagram and TikTok. Both the picture and video sharing app has already added music to their content and users can easily add music to their stories.

Back in 2017 Facebook was also struck deals with the music companies but later in 2018, the company allowed its users to share video songs from different titles. However, Snapchat has not confirmed anything officially about this new addition to the app.

Let's see when Snapchat will wrap up the deal and add the new feature to the app. Meanwhile, Instagram keeps on adding new features to its stories section and its search menu. Recently Instagram has added a new feature allowing users to post IGTV videos in landscape format.

"That's why we're announcing support for landscape videos in addition to vertical. Ultimately, our vision is to make IGTV a destination for great content no matter how it's shot so creators can express themselves how they want," reads the Instagram blog post.

Thoughts About Snapchat

I think Snapchat is not required for India now, users are more on Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp and all these three app offers similar features like Snapchat. Keeping one more app just for sharing picture doesn't seem logical to me.

Snapchat is already facing a hard time in India the current version of the app is having a single star rating on the app store. The downfall starts after the Evan Spiegel, CEO of the company made his mistake by stating, "the app is only for rich people. I don't want to expand into poor countries like India and Spain."

And this was also the reason for me to uninstall the app on the same day, and I make sure all my friends stopped using this app. Till the date, I'm not using the app because of that statement.