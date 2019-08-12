ENGLISH

    Largest Ever Black Hole Discovered Around 700 Million Light-Years Away

    Black holes have been an intriguing subject for scientists since a very long time now. And, after the breakthrough in capturing the direct images of a black hole, the astronomers have buckled up and are carrying out extensive studies on the same. In the latest developments, the largest ever black hole has come under observation.

    Largest Ever Black Hole Discovered Around 700 Million Light-Years Away

     

    Largest Black Hole Resides Over 700 Million Light-Years Away

    The largest black hole's discovery has been made by Kianusch Mehrgan and the team from Max Planck Institute. The black hole has been located at the center of a galaxy dubbed Holm 15A which is around 700 million light-years away. As for the size, it measures twice the size of the previously recorded black hole and is 40 billion times the mass of Sun, and 10,000 times the mass of the black hole at the core of our Milky Way galaxy.

    How Was The Observation Completed?

    The team utilized the data captured by the Very Large Telescope array along with the information collected from the extra data by the Chile observatory. Using this information the team was able to map the structure of the Holm 15A with unmatched details. This further allowed them to run simulations to study the galaxy formation and its fuzzy center.

    In other words, the latest black hole discovered is quite large with a radius of about 790AU. It is speculated that the black hole might have eaten up the surrounding stars or might have pushed them away.

    Other Black Hole Observations Made Recently:

    Recently, the Japanese scientists Daichi Tsuna and Norita Kawanaka discovered two black holes in the Milky Way galaxy. The research called "Radio Emission from Accreting Isolated Black Holes in Our Galaxy" revealed that order of 10^8 isolated black holes (IBHs) are hiding in our Galaxy.

    source

    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
