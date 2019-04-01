Michael Schwekutsch joins Apple after resigning Tesla as head of electric powertrains News oi-Karan Sharma Apple hired Michael Schwekutsch after he resigned from Tesla as head of electric powertrains. Apple self-driving car on its way.

Apple has been in the news headlines for its mysterious automotive project, and recently it was reported that a Chinese Apple employee was captured for stealing secret data about Apple's self-driving system. Now, the tech giant has hired Tesla's previous VP of electric powertrains Michael Schwekutsch who left Tesla at the starting of March.

Resigning from Telsa was the enormous misfortune for the company since he was a standout amongst the most experienced engineers who have debuted the electric powertrain projects to the worldwide market. However, Apple is in benefit of employing him for its on-going self-driving car project.

Schwekutsch partook in building up the Tesla Roadster II and Tesla Semi/Tesla Truck. He isn't the special case who has joined Apple before there are a few other engineers who join Apple to take charge of developing the self-driving framework. With the addition of Schwekutsch who has joined the company clears the expectation of Apple to dispatch an electric vehicle very soon.

In 2015, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated, "They have hired people we've fired. We always jokingly call Apple the 'Tesla Graveyard."

A year ago, Tesla was apparently laid off a considerable lot of its workers and some of them have likewise joined Apple. Some experienced employees have surrendered of their own instead of getting laid off.

So the image is entirely evident that Apple is striving to bring its up and coming self-driving vehicle. However, it's as yet not clear when we can anticipate the launch.

