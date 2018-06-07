Microsoft to launch Windows Collaboration Displays later this year

Microsoft has introduced a new category of teamwork devices at the Computex event in Japan. It is a Windows Collaboration Display and the main goal of the devices is allow users to experience Microsoft 365 collaboration tools such as Office Teams, and Whiteboard on a room scale. The devices are coming equipped with built-in sensors which can be connected with the Azure loT spatial intelligence capabilities.

The company is also announcing its Windows 10 loT Core Services. This service will allow the partners to commercialize a secure loT (Internet of Thing) device which is backed by industry-leading support. This will help the device makers to manage the updates for the OS, apps, setting and OEM-specific files. Moreover, this service is also backed by 10 years of support. The display which is going to be in collaboration with Sharp and Avocor is said to be available later this year.

Nick Parker - Corporate Vice President, Consumer and Device Sales of Microsoft said, "This new era represents a tremendous opportunity for the ecosystem and comes with a responsibility to ensure that the technologies, devices and solutions we all create are trusted by the individuals and organizations that use them. We also need to ensure everyone can experience technology's benefits and are inclusive. We all need to work together to ensure privacy, protect the legal rights of people around the world, drive cybersecurity efforts to keep the world safe and take steps to ensure that AI works in ethical and responsible ways."

In association with HP, the company has also introduced the brand-new HP ProBook x360 440 aiming at the growing businesses and working professionals. The new HP ProBook comes with a built-in security from HP BIOSphere Gen4. It is a firmware ecosystem that automates the protection of the BIOS which is clubbed with Microsoft 365 along with an infrared sensor supporting Windows Help face authentication which provides strong protection.

Another one is the Asus ZenBook Pro 15 UX580, which packs an all-aliminum body and design wise look very decent. The laptop is powered by the latest eight-generation Intel Core processors. In addition, it also comes with the support for Windows Hello capabilities and inbuilt support for Amazon Alexa voice services.

"To accelerate innovation in this new era we invite all our partners to join our Intelligent Edge Partner Community. The community will help partners connect with one another to identify opportunities to collaborate on technology innovation and achieve shared business goals. In addition, community members will be able to participate in training and community events, and can participate in early-adopter programs that provide access to documentation, specs, OS builds and certification details," reads the Microsoft blog post.

