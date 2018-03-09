Motorola announces 25 Moto Hubs in Kolkata

Motorola India, announced the opening of 25 new Moto Hubs in Kolkata to strengthen its retail presence. Moto Hub is a key destination that houses the entire portfolio of Motorola devices allowing customers to get a hands-on demo of the product range, including the recently launched Moto Z2 force and Moto X4.

According to GFK, the Eastern region contributes 15% of the total smartphones retail sales in India out of a total of 7M units every month. Motorola has a strong consumer base across West Bengal and has always valued the customer needs.

Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India said, "Our customer-centric strategy has helped us immensely and we have received an overwhelming response to Moto Hubs across the country. With Moto Hubs, we are giving smartphone lovers a fresh retail experience where they can interact and engage with the brand prior to the purchase. We have accelerated the retail expansion significantly to ensure that we are present where our customers want us to be" he further added.

As part of the strategy to consolidate its retail presence, earlier in January 2018, Motorola had announced the opening of 50 new Moto Hubs in New Delhi. Further, Motorola partnered with Poorvika Mobiles across 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karnataka and with Big C and Lot Mobile stores across 55 cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to provide retail access to consumers. This brings a total of 400 of Moto Hub stores under the state format partnerships. Motorola is also targeting that one-third of the company's total sales should come from organized Motorola outlets and Moto Hubs.

Moto Hubs also house Motorola accessories like on-ear and in-ear headphones, Moto shells and covers. The recently launched Moto Mods will also be available for customers to experience and purchase. Customers can experience the all-new JBL Sound Boost 2 speaker, Moto TurboPower Pack battery mod and the GamePad Mod to explore their passions.

