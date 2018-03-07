Subscribe to Gizbot
MENU

How-To

Upcoming Motorola smartphones Expected to launch soon

Here are all the Motorola smartphones worth waiting for.

Written By:

Motorola is gearing up for the launch of several smartphones. Two months ago, almost the entire 2018 lineup of Motorola smartphones got leaked online. The company is working on different series of smartphones including the Moto G and Moto E lineup. The Moto G lineup of 2018 is said to consist of Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play.

Upcoming Motorola smartphones Expected to launch soon

The Moto E series, on the other hand, reportedly has three smartphones, namely the Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play. While the company gave it a miss last year, Motorola is apparently bringing back the Play variant this year. Apart from that, the company also plans to launch the Moto X5 and Moto Z3 smartphones.

SEE ALSO: Upcoming Xiaomi smartphones and TVs in India

All these aforementioned smartphones have been subject to various leaks. Listed below is the rumored specifications of the upcoming Motorola smartphones.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Motorola Moto G6 Plus

Rumoured Key Specs

  • 5.93 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, Octa-core
  • 12 MP + 5 MP Primary camera
  • 16 MP secondary camera
  • Li-Ion 3200 mAh battery

Motorola Moto X5

Rumoured Key Specs

  • 5.9 inches LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo); Android One
  • 16 MP (f/1.8, 1.4 µm, PDAF, dual pixel) + 8 MP (f/1.8, 1.12 µm, no AF), phase detection autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery

 

Motorola Moto G6

Rumoured Key Specs

  • 5.7 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Octa-core
  • 16 MP Second camera
  • 12 MP + 5 MP Primary camera
  • Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

Motorola Moto Z3 Play

Rumoured Key Specs

  • 6.0 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, Octa-core Cortex-A53
  • 64 GB, 6 GB RAM or 32 GB, 4 GB RAM
  • 5 MP Front camera
  • Non-removable Li-Ion battery

Motorola Moto G6 Play

Rumoured Key Specs

  • a 5.7 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display
  • Quad Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor
  • 32GB native storage capacity
  • a 16MP main snapper at its rear
  • 16MP front-facing selfie shooter
  • Non removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
  • Rumored Key Specs
  • a 5.7 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display
  • Quad Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor
  • 32GB native storage capacity
  • a 16MP main snapper at its rear
  • 16MP front-facing selfie shooter
  • Non removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery

Motorola Moto E5

Rumoured Key Specs

  • 5.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • 8MP Camera
  • 5MP Front Camera
  • Removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Story first published: Thursday, March 8, 2018, 7:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 8, 2018
Recommended Stories
Opinion Poll

Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot