Upcoming Motorola smartphones Expected to launch soon

Motorola is gearing up for the launch of several smartphones. Two months ago, almost the entire 2018 lineup of Motorola smartphones got leaked online. The company is working on different series of smartphones including the Moto G and Moto E lineup. The Moto G lineup of 2018 is said to consist of Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play.
The Moto E series, on the other hand, reportedly has three smartphones, namely the Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play. While the company gave it a miss last year, Motorola is apparently bringing back the Play variant this year. Apart from that, the company also plans to launch the Moto X5 and Moto Z3 smartphones.
All these aforementioned smartphones have been subject to various leaks. Listed below is the rumored specifications of the upcoming Motorola smartphones.
Motorola Moto G6 Plus
- 5.93 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, Octa-core
- 12 MP + 5 MP Primary camera
- 16 MP secondary camera
- Li-Ion 3200 mAh battery
Motorola Moto X5
- 5.9 inches LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
- Android 8.0 (Oreo); Android One
- 16 MP (f/1.8, 1.4 µm, PDAF, dual pixel) + 8 MP (f/1.8, 1.12 µm, no AF), phase detection autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery
Motorola Moto G6
- 5.7 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
- Octa-core
- 16 MP Second camera
- 12 MP + 5 MP Primary camera
- Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Motorola Moto Z3 Play
- 6.0 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, Octa-core Cortex-A53
- 64 GB, 6 GB RAM or 32 GB, 4 GB RAM
- 5 MP Front camera
- Non-removable Li-Ion battery
Motorola Moto G6 Play
- a 5.7 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display
- Quad Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor
- 32GB native storage capacity
- a 16MP main snapper at its rear
- 16MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
Motorola Moto E5
- 5.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 8MP Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
