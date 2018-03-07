Upcoming Motorola smartphones Expected to launch soon

Motorola is gearing up for the launch of several smartphones. Two months ago, almost the entire 2018 lineup of Motorola smartphones got leaked online. The company is working on different series of smartphones including the Moto G and Moto E lineup. The Moto G lineup of 2018 is said to consist of Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play.

The Moto E series, on the other hand, reportedly has three smartphones, namely the Moto E5, Moto E5 Plus and Moto E5 Play. While the company gave it a miss last year, Motorola is apparently bringing back the Play variant this year. Apart from that, the company also plans to launch the Moto X5 and Moto Z3 smartphones.

SEE ALSO: Upcoming Xiaomi smartphones and TVs in India

All these aforementioned smartphones have been subject to various leaks. Listed below is the rumored specifications of the upcoming Motorola smartphones.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Motorola Moto G6 Plus Rumoured Key Specs

5.93 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, Octa-core

12 MP + 5 MP Primary camera

16 MP secondary camera

Li-Ion 3200 mAh battery Motorola Moto X5 Rumoured Key Specs 5.9 inches LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors

Android 8.0 (Oreo); Android One

16 MP (f/1.8, 1.4 µm, PDAF, dual pixel) + 8 MP (f/1.8, 1.12 µm, no AF), phase detection autofocus, dual-LED dual-tone flash

Non-removable Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery Motorola Moto G6 Rumoured Key Specs

5.7 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450

Octa-core

16 MP Second camera

12 MP + 5 MP Primary camera

Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Motorola Moto Z3 Play Rumoured Key Specs

6.0 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, Octa-core Cortex-A53

64 GB, 6 GB RAM or 32 GB, 4 GB RAM

5 MP Front camera

Non-removable Li-Ion battery Motorola Moto G6 Play Rumoured Key Specs

a 5.7 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display

Quad Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor

32GB native storage capacity

a 16MP main snapper at its rear

16MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery

Rumored Key Specs

a 5.7 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display

Quad Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor

32GB native storage capacity

a 16MP main snapper at its rear

16MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery Motorola Moto E5 Rumoured Key Specs

5.0 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

8MP Camera

5MP Front Camera

Removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!