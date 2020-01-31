ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IBM Elects Indian-Origin Arvind Krishna As New CEO

    By
    |

    IBM has elected Indian-origin Arvind Krishna its new CEO, who will be heading the company now. He will be succeeding Virginia Rometty. Krishna will lead as the CEO and member of the Board of Directors effective from April 6. Before being the CEO, he held the position of Senior Vice President for Cloud and Cognitive Software.

    IBM Elects Indian-Origin Arvind Krishna As New CEO

     

    New IBM CEO

    Virginia Rometty, 62, described Krishna as the "right CEO for the next era at IBM" and "well-positioned" to lead the company into the cloud and cognitive era. Rometty would be retiring at the end of the year after nearly 40 years of serving the International Business Machines. She will continue serving as the Executive Chairman of the Board until the end of the year.

    Krishna, 57, joined IBM back in 1990. He earned his undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. With the new leadership, the company will likely continue its trajectory and might also pursue small acquisitions in the cloud and analytics space.

    The shares of IBM spiked five percent after the new CEO was announced. Krishna also said that he looks forward to working with the entire team of IBMers, Red Hatters, and the clients worldwide.

    New IMB CEO Krishna now adds to the growing list of Indian-origin executives reigning some of the biggest tech companies in the world. Krishna now joins the executive club that includes Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, PepsiCo's former CEO Indra Nooyi, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news ibm ceo
    Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 11:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X