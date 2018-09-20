OnePlus enters top 5 premium Android OEMs in Q2 : Report

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has reached the top five premium Android OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) globally in the Q2 of 2018. The company gained this position with the increase in sales in the countries such as India, China, and the UK. Considering that the brand is now amongst the top five premium Android OEMs it can play a major role in the brand's success in the developed markets such as the USA and Western Europe.

As per a report from Counterpoint Research's "Market Monitor Q2 2018" report, OnePlus was amongst the fastest growing brands in the $400-$600 (Res 28,000- Rs 43,000 approx) price range of devices. This is considering the fact that the global premium segment of smartphones has seen a growth 7+ percent as compared to the overall smartphone segment which had seen an overall growth of -1 percent in the Q2 of 2018. The premium segment, on the other hand, which consist of the devices priced at $400 (Rs 28,000 approx) or above accounts for a total of one-fifth of the global smartphone market.

A statement made by the Counterpoint research firm says "In India, it (OnePlus) surpassed Apple and Samsung to become the number one premium smartphone OEM during the quarter with a strong 40 percent market share. It was also amongst the top five premium smartphone OEMs in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK on account of strong initial sales of OnePlus 6."

Apple, on the other hand, leads the global premium smartphone segment. The Cupertino tech giant has a 43 percent share of the premium smartphone segment. Samsung holds the second position with 24 percent of the total share, whereas, Oppo grabs the third position with a 10 percent share of the global premium segment of the smartphone.

Apple dominates the $800+ price segment (Rs 57,000 approx) with a total of 88 percent share during the second quarter of 2018.

Counterpoint further mentioned that "In the $600-$800 segments, Apple and Samsung alone contributed to 85 percent of shipments, while Huawei trailed by a big margin".

The research firm also added that Samsung's share in the $600-$800 (Rs 43,000- Rs 57,000 roughly) price segment declined due to fewer than expected sales of the Galaxy S9 series."

Out of the 40 OEMs which compete in the premium smartphone segment worldwide, the top five brands account for almost 88 percent of sales.