Pokemon Go Developer Working On Real-World Metaverse NBA Mobile Game

Pokemon Go creator Niantic has announced its next big title, this time it's a sports game for iOS and Android platforms. The game is called NBA All-World and will combine real-world NBA lifestyle with augmented reality elements. Similar to Pokemon Go, the new sports game will also utilize the player's GPS location and will display augmented reality elements to make the gameplay interesting.

The first-of-its-kind game will provide NBA fans with a unique experience in the real-world metaverse. If this sounds exciting to you, read on to find out more.

NBA All-World Mobile Game For iOS & Android

Niantic is developing the game in partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA). The real-world mobile game will allow fans to find, challenge and compete against other players in their own neighborhood.

According to Niantic, NBA All-World will be a free-to-play officially licensed geolocation basketball game where players can find, challenge, and compete against today's NBA ballers in their neighborhoods. The game players will also have the option to recruit the NBA players to their team before proving themselves on the court.

"We're creating and designing a game that empowers players to represent where they're from and showcase their individual style," said Marcus Matthews, Senior Producer at Niantic.

Matt Holt, Head of Consumer Products at the NBA said, "Through our partnership with Niantic, NBA All-World will provide fans across the globe the opportunity to fully immerse themselves into the energy and excitement of the NBA."

The NBA mobile game reminds us of the Pokemon Go, which rocked the mobile gaming world in 2016. It was the first augmented reality game and had over 750 million downloads in its first year alone. The mobile game is still hugely popular among gamers. Niantic hopes to repeat the success with its new game title.

You can sign-up to be notified when NBA mobile game will be released on iOS and Android by visiting https://nbaallworld.com. If you sign up early, you will be able to experience an exclusive NBA All-World AR web experience and be the first to be notified about securing their codename for use at the global launch.

