Portronics Launches “mBell” Smart Wifi Security Doorbell

Portronics has launched an intelligent home and office security system for the Indian market called 'mBell'. The 'mbell' is a smart re-chargeable doorbell that stays connected to a user's smartphone at all times.

The 'mbell' is designed to overtake the traditional video doorbells. The traditional doorbell required someone from inside the house to physically peek onto the door and watch video or picture of the person on the other side of the door. However, this is soon going to change with the help of mBell.

The Portronics mBell is a smart re-chargeable doorbell which connects to the 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network of a user's home. Once anyone presses the mBell, the members of the house will be notified with a chime and can also see the person at the door on their smartphone with a720p HD video. The house members will be able to speak to the person from their phone.

Portronics mBell gives a clear view of what's outside the door with up to 180 degrees horizontal and over 100 degrees vertical view. Even if the person at the doorstep is on either side of the mBell or at a lower trajectory, the users will be able to clearly see him/her on mobile just by moving the fingers on the mobile app screen in the 'WeHome' mobile app.

The other security feature of the Portronics mBell is that it allows a user to remotely wake up the mBell to view the outside of their door any time even if the doorbell is not pressed.

The mBell further allows a user to have a clear view in the dark with the inbuilt IR Nightvision up to 9 feet.

Also if in case the street-light or gate-lights are switched off, the users will be able to clearly see the person on the other side of the door. There is also a motion-detection sensor in the mBell as well which allows a user to see if there are any movements outside the door.

The mBell has a USB charging port, On/Off Button, Reset Button and Alarm button to raise an alarm in-case of an emergency.

Portronics mBell also comes with IP67 water and dust proof rating which ensures that the device will work in all weather conditions. Even if a user is out of their house for over 3-4 months, they can keep an eye on their home with one single charged. The inbuilt 4000mAh battery can last for up to 3-4 months with a single charge.

The mBell is available at a price-point of Rs. 10,999/- and is available for sale at all online and leading retail stores across India.