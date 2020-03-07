Project Sandcastle Makes Android On iPhones Possible News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Android and iOS are the two most popular operating systems for mobile platforms. While iOS is exclusive for Apple devices, here's a new product that brings Android to iOS. Cybersecurity startup Corellium has introduced Project Sandcastle where iPhone 7 users can install Android OS on their devices. Users can port Android to the original iPhone with this.

Project Sandcastle: Android For iPhone

The co-founder of the company David Wang says that the project took a year to complete. The Project Sandcastle team included top iOS engineers from around the world to install the Android OS on the iPhone 3G. The plan is to install Android on other versions (especially the latest version) of the iPhone.

The Project Sandcastle uses virtualization on ARM with the help of Corellium's virtualization platform. According to the Project Sandcastle website, the new venture offers access to tools for research, testing, and more. The team began working on the Linux kernel by surpassing the need for actual hardware.

Project Sandcastle: Legal Issues

Of course, a project like this brings in a lot of issues. Apple had earlier sued Corellium last year for its virtualization platform. Apple said that the company was breaching the copyright laws to create a software version of the patented iPhone. It didn't end there. Corellium went ahead and criticized Apple for restricting the iOS users inside a sandbox.

Presently, Project Sandcastle is a beta stage with 'limited testing'. Only the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus have the support to install Android through the project. The company notes that all the different components are currently working in the beta version for each device. This includes all the devices from the iPhone 6 to the iPhone 11 Pro.

Project Sandcastle also indicates it could bring in Android for the sixth and the seventh-generation of the iPod Touch. It could also add support for additional devices once they manage to get the hardware working. At the same time, it's important to note that none of these devices support cellular connectivity, audio, camera, and GPU in the beta version.

