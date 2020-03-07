ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Project Sandcastle Makes Android On iPhones Possible

    By
    |

    Android and iOS are the two most popular operating systems for mobile platforms. While iOS is exclusive for Apple devices, here's a new product that brings Android to iOS. Cybersecurity startup Corellium has introduced Project Sandcastle where iPhone 7 users can install Android OS on their devices. Users can port Android to the original iPhone with this.

    Get Android On iPhone 7: Here’s How

     

    Project Sandcastle: Android For iPhone

    The co-founder of the company David Wang says that the project took a year to complete. The Project Sandcastle team included top iOS engineers from around the world to install the Android OS on the iPhone 3G. The plan is to install Android on other versions (especially the latest version) of the iPhone.

    The Project Sandcastle uses virtualization on ARM with the help of Corellium's virtualization platform. According to the Project Sandcastle website, the new venture offers access to tools for research, testing, and more. The team began working on the Linux kernel by surpassing the need for actual hardware.

    Project Sandcastle: Legal Issues

    Of course, a project like this brings in a lot of issues. Apple had earlier sued Corellium last year for its virtualization platform. Apple said that the company was breaching the copyright laws to create a software version of the patented iPhone. It didn't end there. Corellium went ahead and criticized Apple for restricting the iOS users inside a sandbox.

    Presently, Project Sandcastle is a beta stage with 'limited testing'. Only the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus have the support to install Android through the project. The company notes that all the different components are currently working in the beta version for each device. This includes all the devices from the iPhone 6 to the iPhone 11 Pro.

    Project Sandcastle also indicates it could bring in Android for the sixth and the seventh-generation of the iPod Touch. It could also add support for additional devices once they manage to get the hardware working. At the same time, it's important to note that none of these devices support cellular connectivity, audio, camera, and GPU in the beta version.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news android iOS
    Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 9:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X