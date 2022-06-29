Reliance Jio Partners With Digiboxx; Additional 10GB Space For Jio Set-Top Box Users News oi-Rohit Arora

Reliance Industries' digital services arm, Jio Platforms Ltd, has announced a strategic partnership with DigiBoxx, the domestic file storage and sharing platform, to offer data-centric benefits to Jio consumers in the country. The collaboration will help develop innovative storage solutions to meet the cloud consolidation needs of Jio's existing and future consumer base.

In addition to the currently offered storage space of 20GB, users can avail an extra 10GB of space on DigiBoxx by signing up via the JioPhotos app. As per Jio, registered users will be offered options to create secure folders, upload, and instantly share photos and videos from a smartphone, and save files of various formats in one place.

Further, Reliance Jio customers will be presented with an auto-sync feature to store their personal data and view everything on the Jio Set-top Box seamlessly.

"The integration would deliver an unparalleled user experience for all Jio users who are looking for extra storage solutions and now it's easily accessible," said Kiran Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Jio Platforms Ltd.

If you own a Jio Set-top box, you can follow the below-mentioned steps to add the additional 10GB of data to your account.

Steps To Add Extra 10GB Storage

• Create an account on the DigiBoxx storage platform.

• Open the JioPhotos app on your Jio Set-top box and add your DigiBoxx account to the service.

• Start uploading your data (photos and videos) on the Jio Set-Top box.

• When you bind your DigiBoxx account to the JioPhotos app, your photos and videos in the DigiBoxx account get listed and organized into tabs to easily view and access them.

Notably, JioPhotos is a service for Jio Set-top box users to offer access to content stored in different cloud storage platforms like Google Photos, JioCloud and across social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. The service offers facial recognition security and chronologically organizes your pictures and photos by location.

As far as the Digiboxx is concerned, the 'Made in India' cloud storage platform was founded in 2020 and offers a host of data storage services. The platform facilitates seamless sharing of JPEGs, MP4s, PNGs, documents and other formats, of any size on the internet. Digiboxx offers services for individuals, SMBs and enterprises with different plans and offers.

