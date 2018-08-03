Samsung confirms conference dates for its IFA 2018 campaign; likely to launch Galaxy Watch

South Korean tech giant Samsung revealed the date of its upcoming IFA 2018 conference. The company has confirmed that its product keynote will take place a day before the Berlin trade show opens for the general public. The company has scheduled the annual IFA trade show from August 31 to September 5 in Berlin.

According to AndroidHeadline, the conference will see the announcement of new smart TVs, Internet-enabled refrigerators, and Wi-Fi powered washing machines. The company has also hinted that it might showcase the Galaxy Note 9 at the event. However, the smartphone is scheduled to be announced on August 9 in New York.

The promotional poster doesn't indicate anything toward the new wearable for the IFA 2018. But there are a couple of rumors which has claimed that Galaxy Watch will make its debut at the event. It has been reported that the successor of the Gear S3 will arrive at the IFA 2018. Last year Samsung unveiled the Gear Sport during the IFA. So there are chances of getting a new wearable in the upcoming event.

On August 2 the company has announced the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, a new 2-in-1 Android tablet. The Galaxy Tab S4 claims to deliver an experience that helps you work smarter by keeping you operating at the highest levels.

Along with Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, the company has introduced the Galaxy Tab A (2018). According to the Samsung blog post, the company is going to launch a 10.5-inch tab. The key feature of this tablet is its 7,300mAh powerful battery.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Watch get leaked its own website

The Galaxy Tab A (2018) sports a 10.5-inch WUXGA TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixel and 16:10 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC clubbed with Adreno 506 GPU.

Let's see what we are going to see this year during the IFA 2018. Hope we will get to see the most speculated Galaxy Gear S4.