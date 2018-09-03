Samsung launches ultra-fast X5 NVMe SSD in India, price starts at Rs 27,999

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant has launched a new product for the Indian market. The company has introduced its ultra-fast X5 NVMe SSD in the last week of August. Now, the company has launched the Thunderbolt 3-supported storage device for the Indian market. The company is primarily targeting the IT professionals and content creators with its latest product those who look for lightning-fast data transfer speeds. The X5 SSD has been launched for the Indian masses in three different storage variants and the pricing starts at Rs 27,999.

The Samsung X5 SSD is compatible only with the devices which features a Thunderbolt 3 port. The SSD X5 offers a bandwidth of 40GB/sec and the company claims that it is up to four times faster than the USB 3.1 standard.

As for the speed, the Samsung X5 SSD offers a peak sequential read speed of 2,800 MB/s and a maximum sequential write speed of up to 2,300 MB/s. This means that the users can transfer around 20GB of files in approximately 12 seconds which sounds quite impressive. It is also being claimed that the Samsung SSD X5 is up to 400 percent faster than the conventional USB 3.1 standard, over 25 percent fast than the HDDs and over five times faster as compared to the SATA interface portable SSDs. As far as the compatibility is concerned the X5 SSD is compatible with the devices that are running on Windows 10 (64-bit with RS2 or above) and macOS Sierra (10.12) or a higher version.

The latest storage device from Samsung also features AES 256-bit hardware encryption along with the company's own Portable SSD Software with an optional layer of password protection on the top. For designing the X5 SSD, Samsung has used a sturdy metallic casing which will protect the device from accidental drops from a height of up to 2 meters. The SSD features a shock-proof internal frame and an anti-slip finish at the bottom. In addition to this, the SSD also has a heat sink which functions with the Dynamic Thermal Guard technology which will make sure that the storage device does not get overheated and also the performance is also not hampered.

As for the pricing and availability, the X5 SSD comes with a price tag of Rs 27,999 for the 500GB variant and Rs 48,999 for the 1TB variant, whereas, the top-end variant with 2TB storage comes with a price tag of Rs 97,999. Samsung is also offering the X5 SSD with a three-year limited warranty.

Image Source