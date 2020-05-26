ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Will Bad Weather Hamper SpaceX, NASA First Manned Liftoff?

    By
    |

    SpaceX and NASA are gearing up for the historic mission, where two NASA astronauts will head to the International SpaceStation from the US soil after nearly a decade. The SpaceX Crew Dragon is officially "go" to launch to kickstart the first crewed test flight of the spaceship.

    SpaceX, NASA Gear Up for First Manned Mission

     

    SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch

    Both NASA and SpaceX have been reviewing the Crew Dragon and gearing it for the final launch, a few hours from now. The Crew Dragon is scheduled to liftoff from the Florida Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A at 4:33 P.M. EDT, which is roughly 2 AM (on Thursday 28). However, there's still a 40 percent chance of bad weather.

    The space agencies have undergone the Launch Readiness Review (LRR) and the results have been good, noted Hans Koenigsmann vice president of Build and Flight Reliability at SpaceX. In case there's extreme bad weather, the agencies have backup launch opportunities on Saturday and Sunday.

    "All the teams were go, and we're continuing to make progress toward our mission. Now the only thing we need to do is figure out how to control the weather," Kathy Lueders, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program said in the post-LRR briefing.

    SpaceX, NASA Manned Mission

    The SpaceX Crew Dragon will take NASA Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to ISS. They will be the first ones to orbit to space aboard a US-made carrier after a decade of relying on Russian space vehicles. Prior to this mission, called as Demo-2, SpaceX had conducted an uncrewed Demo-1 mission of the same launch vehicle.

     

    If everything goes according to plan, the rocket will take the two astronauts on a 19-hour orbital chase of the International Space Station. Once docked, the two astronauts will join the three-person crew of Expedition 63 on Thursday, 28 May.

    Behnken and Hurley are scheduled to spend one-to-four months on ISS. Of course, this will largely depend on how well the Crew Dragon spacecraft rides and the status of another Crew Dragon spacecraft to bring them back.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news science nasa spacex
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X