Telegram updates its privacy policy, will comply with new GDPR laws imposed by the European Union

Telegram, the cloud-based instant messaging and voice over IP service has announced that it will be introducing some changes to the platform's privacy policy in order to make it less secure for the terrorists. With the company's ongoing tiff with the Russian Government, the messaging platform has already faced a ban in the country; and the new changes in the privacy policy implies that the company does not want to take any chances to face a ban in other regions.

According to a report from the Beebom, Telegram has updated its privacy policy to comply with the new GDPR laws that are imposed by the EU (European Union). As per the changes in the privacy policy, it is mentioned that 'If Telegram receives a court order that confirms you're a terror suspect, we may disclose your IP address and phone number to the relevant authorities'.

Telegram's founder and CEO, Pavel Durov had said in an official statement that, "In the privacy policy, we reserve the right to transfer the IP-address and telephone number of terrorists to the relevant services by a court decision. Regardless of whether we ever use this right, such a measure should make Telegram less attractive for those who are engaged in sending out terrorist propaganda here".

As of now, none of the courts have given any order to Telegram asking to reveal the IP address and phone number of the Telegram users who are suspected of carrying out terror activities. However, Telegram has mentioned that if required the company will comply with the judicial orders and will also publish the details of an incident in an official transparency report. Telegram has also claimed that this move will not hamper the security aspect of the platform and it will rather make the platform less secure for the terrorists.

Also, with the updated privacy policy Telegram has not accepted the demands of the Russian government. The report further suggests that Durov had mentioned later in his statement that the company has denied Russian government's demand of handing over the encryption keys to them as this would have allowed the government bodies to access all messages and media shared on the platform, which the company didn't want to do.