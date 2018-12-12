ENGLISH

Vivo Carnival on Amazon India: Heavy discounts on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX and more

Vivo is offering heavy discount, deals and offers on the smartphones. You can grab the deals on Amazon India. All you need to know.

    Amazon India is running a lot of sale on this Christmas season as the year is ending all the mobile companies are trying hard to sells as much as possible units by the end of last quarter. The e-commerce giant is also running the three days long Vivo Carnival sale from which is already live from December 11, and end on December 13. Under the sale, the company is giving a lot of offers and deals so if you are planning to buy one then this is the best time.

    Vivo Carnival on Amazon India: Heavy discounts on smartphones

     

    Under the sale, the e-commerce website is offering deals on a variety of Vivo smartphones. Here are some of the offers and deals which you don't want to miss while purchasing a Vivo smartphone.

    Up to Rs 4,000 off on the exchange

    Vivo is offering a number of smartphones with an extra exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000 depending on the brand other aspects of the device. If you are planning to buy Vivo NEX the top-end smartphone of this year with a sliding front camera then you will get an extra Rs 4000 off on your purchase. Meanwhile, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo Y83 Pro and other will get an exchange value of Rs 2,000.

    No-Cost EMI

    If you are not willing to pay the entire amount in full payment then you can also avail the smartphone with no-cost EMI option with popular banks and credit card. You can grab the Vivo Y71i on EMI starting at Rs 999 per month. If you are planning for Vivo NEX you have to pay Rs 4,999 per month.

    Vivo Carnival on Amazon India: Heavy discounts on smartphones

     

    Special discounts on credit and debit cards

    Buyers with ICICI Bank debit or credit cards opt for EMI option will receive an instant discount of 5 per cent. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders choosing EMI option will get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on the Vivo NEX. The smartphone is currently listed on the website for Rs 44,990.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 17:30 [IST]
