Xiaomi Diwali With Mi Sale Slated For September 28 Promises Price Slash, Discounts

Xiaomi 'Diwali with Mi' sale will kickstart on September 28 and promises customers with price slashes, discounts, cashback offers, and more. The Chinese smartphone company has confirmed the festive sale on its official Indian Twitter handle. The festive season is right around the corner and smartphone manufacturers are competing with discounts to attract buyers.

Xiaomi Diwali With Mi Offer

The Xiaomi sale will go live at 1 PM on September 28, but there's no announcement for how long it will last. The 'Diwali with Mi' sale is expected to offer deals and discounts on many Mi smart products, including smartphones, TVs, fitness bands, and other smart devices as well. Xiaomi also promises some goodies for lucky buyers.

The 'Diwali with Mi' will also coincide with Mi Band 4 sale, priced at Rs. 2,299 in India. The Mi Band 4 comes with a colored display and carries a similar design as its predecessor, but has a watch face feature and music controlling capabilities that link with various apps. The battery life was highlighted at the launch, where Xiaomi claims the 134mAh battery lasts up to 20 days on a single charge. Xiaomi might offer a discount on the Mi Band 4 as well.

Xiaomi, Amazon, Flipkart Upcoming Festival Sales

The Xiaomi 'Diwali with Mi' sale will coincide with various other sales hitting the Indian online market. Xiaomi's Diwali sale will start a day before Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival, which is slated on September 29.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival will start on September 28 for Prime members and opens for all users the next day at 12 noon and will run for five days to conclude on October 4. Amazon has advertised an offer of up to 75 percent off on home appliances and televisions, including the latest ones in the market. The retail giant is also attracting a 40 percent discount on the latest smartphones by the top brands.

On the other hand, Flipkart is launching its Big Billion Days sale alongside Amazon on September 29, but will extend the sale for six days till October 6. Flipkart has announced massive discounts on the Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. There are further price cut down with various bank tie-ups. The price cut downs can be compared once all the sales go live!

