ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus Alert: Xiaomi Introduces Radar Function To Push Epidemic Updates

    By
    |

    Coronavirus outbreak, which began in Wuhan province, has exponentially spread everywhere. Xiaomi and a couple of other Chinese tech companies are trying to do their bit regarding the deadly coronavirus. The company is rolling out an epidemic monitoring feature within the MIUI 10. The feature is designed to generate localized and credible data regarding the virus outbreak.

    Xiaomi Introduces Radar Function For Real-Time Coronavirus Updates

     

    Xiaomi Radar Function

    The newly introduced feature is particularly available for the Xiaomi smartphones in China only. A Xiaomi spokesperson posted on Weibo that the new radar feature can be accessed via the Mobile Phone Manager option (a China-specific feature). Here, users will find the 'Real-time Epidemic Surveillance Around You' function.

    Once enabled, the new function will allow users to select their local address and community. The Xiaomi epidemic monitoring feature will then promote details regarding the coronavirus situation in that specific locality.

    The data collected with the new function will again be pushed out to the people, including updates about the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in that local area. The new feature will also advise and update users about the risk factors of that region. Xiaomi is gathering data about the virus to confirm the number of reported cases, which can further be used by the Chinese healthcare personnel.

    In case the Real-time Epidemic Surveillance function reveals that there is a risk factor in the region, local residents can immediately reach out for aid. Details about the nearest isolation camps and healthcare facilities are also updated in the new feature.

    The coronavirus epidemic has adversely affected not only China, but other countries as well. The upcoming Mobile World Congress is also bearing the effect of the virus outbreak as many companies are backing out from attending the event.

    China, the epicenter of the coronavirus, is having a hard time containing the virus. Several private companies in China and worldwide have pitched in monetary aid for medicines and other medical equipment. The new Xiaomi epidemic monitoring feature could further help the citizens to stay updated and avoid contamination.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news xiaomi coronavirus miui 10
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 11:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X