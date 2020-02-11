Coronavirus Alert: Xiaomi Introduces Radar Function To Push Epidemic Updates News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Coronavirus outbreak, which began in Wuhan province, has exponentially spread everywhere. Xiaomi and a couple of other Chinese tech companies are trying to do their bit regarding the deadly coronavirus. The company is rolling out an epidemic monitoring feature within the MIUI 10. The feature is designed to generate localized and credible data regarding the virus outbreak.

Xiaomi Radar Function

The newly introduced feature is particularly available for the Xiaomi smartphones in China only. A Xiaomi spokesperson posted on Weibo that the new radar feature can be accessed via the Mobile Phone Manager option (a China-specific feature). Here, users will find the 'Real-time Epidemic Surveillance Around You' function.

Once enabled, the new function will allow users to select their local address and community. The Xiaomi epidemic monitoring feature will then promote details regarding the coronavirus situation in that specific locality.

The data collected with the new function will again be pushed out to the people, including updates about the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in that local area. The new feature will also advise and update users about the risk factors of that region. Xiaomi is gathering data about the virus to confirm the number of reported cases, which can further be used by the Chinese healthcare personnel.

In case the Real-time Epidemic Surveillance function reveals that there is a risk factor in the region, local residents can immediately reach out for aid. Details about the nearest isolation camps and healthcare facilities are also updated in the new feature.

The coronavirus epidemic has adversely affected not only China, but other countries as well. The upcoming Mobile World Congress is also bearing the effect of the virus outbreak as many companies are backing out from attending the event.

China, the epicenter of the coronavirus, is having a hard time containing the virus. Several private companies in China and worldwide have pitched in monetary aid for medicines and other medical equipment. The new Xiaomi epidemic monitoring feature could further help the citizens to stay updated and avoid contamination.

