Youtube is back after a global outage

YouTube has recently suffered from a global outage which had hampered the service for a brief period of time. This had affected a number of users all around the globe. Now, the online video streaming platform is up and running again following the outage. YouTube has restored is services for all the regions and now users will be able to access both the app and website of the video service platform.

YouTube took it to twitter to announce that it has restored the services - "We're back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know."

While the desktop version of YouTube was reportedly down for the users all around the globe, some users had also complained that the YouTube app on their devices was also not working fine. Most of the users who were trying to access the platform were able to see an internal error message. Following all the complaints and reports, Google acknowledged the issue and started working for a fix.

The issue came in light when a wide number of users took it to various social media platforms to narrate their ordeal. The users had complained that they were not able to access and play videos on YouTube and while they are trying to do so they are receiving a message 503 Network error.

Google had also informed the users about the YouTube's service outage via an official tweet on its Twitter account. The tech giant had tweeted "Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV, and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once this fixed". YouTube had further apologized from the users for the inconvenience caused and had said that it will keep the users updated on the same.

The service is back to normal and we were able to play videos on both Android smartphone as well as on the website. So, if you are still experiencing any issues, do not worry as it will be fixed.