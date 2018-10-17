ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Youtube is back after a global outage

YouTube took it to twitter to announce that it has restored the services

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    YouTube has recently suffered from a global outage which had hampered the service for a brief period of time. This had affected a number of users all around the globe. Now, the online video streaming platform is up and running again following the outage. YouTube has restored is services for all the regions and now users will be able to access both the app and website of the video service platform.

    Youtube is back after a global outage

    YouTube took it to twitter to announce that it has restored the services - "We're back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know."

    While the desktop version of YouTube was reportedly down for the users all around the globe, some users had also complained that the YouTube app on their devices was also not working fine. Most of the users who were trying to access the platform were able to see an internal error message. Following all the complaints and reports, Google acknowledged the issue and started working for a fix.

    The issue came in light when a wide number of users took it to various social media platforms to narrate their ordeal. The users had complained that they were not able to access and play videos on YouTube and while they are trying to do so they are receiving a message 503 Network error.

    Google had also informed the users about the YouTube's service outage via an official tweet on its Twitter account. The tech giant had tweeted "Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV, and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once this fixed". YouTube had further apologized from the users for the inconvenience caused and had said that it will keep the users updated on the same.

    Youtube is back after a global outage

    The service is back to normal and we were able to play videos on both Android smartphone as well as on the website. So, if you are still experiencing any issues, do not worry as it will be fixed. For more technology related updates stay tuned with us.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 17, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue