Zomato Tests Drone Delivery In India – Will It Become Future Of Food Delivery? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online food delivery platform Zomato has teased the drone delivery technology successfully on Wednesday. This test was conducted with the help of a hybrid drone. Well, the company wants to use drones for food delivery as it will reduce the time taken for the order to reach the customers.

Besides testing the drone delivery of food, Zomato has also revealed that it will form a consortium as per the guidelines of DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) to carry out experimental BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) drone operations.

Zomato Drone Delivery Service

As per an IANS report, Zomato claims that the drone was tested last week at a remote site, which is DGCA approved. These tests are usually carried out at remote sites that are designed to suit such tests. However, the company is yet to reveal the exact location where the testing of the drone delivery service took place and where the package was delivered.

Why Choose Aerial Delivery?

Currently, the average delivery time of orders is 30 minutes and the company wants to reduce the same to nearly 15 minutes. This is possible only with the aerial route. Notably, fast deliveries via road is not possible in India due to the inefficient roads, the report adds.

Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO at Zomato has revealed a statement that they have been working towards building a safe and sustainable delivery technology. Now, the successful testing of the drone delivery service is definitely a great one for the company. Soon, we can expect food delivery to happen via drones.

Zomato Acquired Drone Startup

Late last year, Zomato acquired TechEagle, a Lucknow-based drone startup. The acquisition was meant to reduce the food delivery time and curb issues such as traffic and pollution. The hybrid drone, which was tested has a rotary wing and fixed wings. During the test, it carried a payload of 5 kg. Currently, each drone is fully automated but is tested with a remote pilot supervision for safety reasons. Over time, the company might get rid of the pilot supervision as it collects more data.

What We Think About Drone Delivery?

These days, there is a constant increase in congestion on the roads and the pollution levels are increasing drastically. By deploying drones to deliver food, Zomato will definitely be able to reduce these issues to a considerable level. We can expect the aerial delivery to be a potential game changer, especially in major cities as it will cut down the unnecessary traffic.