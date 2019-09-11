Just In
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Triple Camera Setup Inspires Creative Social Media Reactions
Apple has officially launched its newest iPhones with dual and triple-camera setups. For the first time, the company is offering a dedicated ultra-wide angle lens on all three models with 120 degrees field-of-view. Besides, this lens can also shoot videos at 4K resolution.
Just a few hours after the launch, people on social media have started showcasing their creativity by comparing the triple camera setup with real-life objects like fidget spinners, induction stoves, puppies, and much more.
Here are some of the most interesting take on the design of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max's triple camera setup. This story is for fun and Apple Fanboys should take it sportingly.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Specifications
The two differences between the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max is the display and the battery. The iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch OLED display, whereas, the Max features a 6.5-inch OLED screen. Both phones support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.
These smartphones are powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chipset with 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB internal storage. As of now, there is no information on the amount of RAM available on these phones.
The base variant of the iPhone 11 Pro retails for Rs. 99,900, whereas, the iPhone 11 Pro Max comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,900. Both models will go on sale in India from September 27 on Flipkart, Amazon, and Apple authorized retails stores.
#iPhone11 #AppleEvent I know Apple’s future design trends pic.twitter.com/yBrVy8ZgHa— spielgebo (@spielgeboo) September 11, 2019
This is why I go to weverse 😂😂😂— Seokjin Blue Car 👑 (ia/busy af) #진 (@DebonairSeokjin) September 11, 2019
Jin cult remains superior!!#iPhone11 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/u3VngdOE6O
Apple iPhone 11cameras we're inspired from Coconut 😂😂😂#AppleEvent #iPhone11pro pic.twitter.com/6y8GcaeclF— zille huma (@thexilehuma) September 11, 2019
It’s a sign #AppleEvent #iPhone11Pro pic.twitter.com/ibVOlMnbcP— Rory (@RorysStories11) September 11, 2019
#AppleEvent the iPhone 11 really looking like a fidget spinner pic.twitter.com/CiMR0E4AMa— bruh👽 (@shrekpepeboii) September 11, 2019
How they get the idea of iPhone 11 🙈🙈😂😂#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/IRMjVdTyqq— Professor Sahb🇵🇰 (@UmairAliKamboh3) September 11, 2019
iphone 11 looks familiar #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/jKkRLt59ho— Picsoûl (@NaRcO265) September 11, 2019
New iPhone looks great! and the new iPhone 11 cost like💸💸💸#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/PUWCS5zkRj— Binta Arifah (@bintarifah) September 11, 2019
RT T_rawkz: I'm confused, did Apple just launched a new gas cooker or is this the iPhone 11#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/tUUVZqUaP4— Follow me guys! (@seungkmin) September 11, 2019
Same same but different#AppleEvent #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/mFfClaMHa4— 9GAG (@9GAG) September 11, 2019
