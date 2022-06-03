Instagram Reels, Facebook Get New Editing Tools; Enough To Take On ByteDance?

Meta Launches New Features For Facebook Reels

Facebook remains one of the top platforms for Meta. Some of the new features coming to Facebook include the ability to create and schedule Reels on desktop; use clips in Reels; make use of new audio tools for Reels. The first feature to create, edit, schedule, and publish Facebook Reels via desktop is quite handy.

It can be done via Facebook Creator Studio, available for iOS and Android users. Additionally, Meta is now allowing users to create longer videos for Facebook Reels from their desktop app via the Creator Studio. Plus, the new feature allows gamers to tap into new editing tools to generate Reels directly from their live-game content.

Plus, Facebook Reels also gets new audio tools, allowing users to tap into voiceovers. Here, they can make use of recordings to narrate their videos. Meta has also announced Sync, which lets them sync video clips to songs of their choice. Digital voices to read text in Facebook Reels with text-to-speech is now available.

Instagram Reels Get New Features

Facebook isn't the only one getting new tools to create and edit Reels. Meta has introduced a couple of new features for Instagram Reels including extended time, stickers, the ability to import audio, and new templates. As part of the update, Instagram Reels can now be up to 90 seconds instead of 60 seconds as before.

Instagram Reels creators can also import their audio directly within the app, which is slightly similar to Facebook Reels. Users can now import audio as a background sound or commentary for about 5 seconds, Meta explained. Apart from these, Meta has also introduced new stickers and templates for creators.

Templates, as the name suggests, allow users to recreate a Reel after viewing one. It's slightly similar to the existing Remix feature, but this allows users to customize it. "When you see a Reel you'd like to recreate, tap Use Template to pull in the audio and clip sequence. You can then customize it with your own content by adding and trimming," Meta wrote.

Can These Features Take On TikTok

Instagram and Facebook Reels have stiff competition now from TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and other India-based apps like Josh and Moj. In the latest news, ByteDance, the company behind Tiktok, could make a comeback in India after being banned more than a year ago. Naturally, the competition dynamics would change if TikTok would reappear in the Indian market.

In fact, Meta founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg says TikTok poses an 'unprecedented level of competition'. TikTok is immensely popular, especially in the US and European markets. The unique and easy-to-use editing tools to create short-form videos have been one of the major selling points, attracting users. One might wonder if the new features would be enough to retain users to Meta.