Instagram Starts Testing Various Options; Decides To Bring Back Chronological Feed
Instagram has begun experimenting with bringing back the chronological feed to its platform. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri stated in a video released on Twitter that the firm has begun testing two new feed options, including the much-requested chronological feed option.
Mosseri said that Instagram has begun testing the ability to choose between three different feed options. This option will be featured on the app's main screen, allowing users to change their feed view at any moment.
Instagram to Test Options
The first option is the 'Home' feed, which is the algorithm feed that we've come to expect from the photo and video sharing platform. The second option is to use the 'Favorites' feed, which will curate posts shared by a group of people in chronological order.
Users must, of course, specify which Instagram profiles they follow and which posts they want to see. The 'Following' feed option is the third option. A large number of Instagram users have requested the chronological feed option. It will display in chronological order the posts shared by the accounts that the user is following.
Instagram To Bring Back Chronological Feed
"We believe it's critical that you can easily access a chronological feed, if you're interested, and view the most recent content from the accounts you follow," Mosseri said in the video.
In terms of availability, Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom stated that these new feed options will be available in the first quarter of this year. "These tests are now out, or will be out in the coming weeks," he said, adding that "we intend to launch the whole experience in the first part of this year."
The statement comes about a month after Mosseri first claimed that Instagram would be bringing back chronological feed in the near future. "We want to be clear that we're offering new options - giving people more options so they can choose what works best for them - not converting everyone back to a chronological feed," he said at the time in a video revealing the feature's development.
