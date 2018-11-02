Twitter's poll will allow users to chose emoji for Diwali this year

The social media platform, Twitter India has announced a special poll for people to select emoji for Diwali this year.

"Guess what? This year, we want you to choose which emoji you'd like to see next to #HappyDiwali on Twitter. Watch the video, and then vote in the poll below. You have 24 hours, so get voting!", the company posted in its Twitter India handle.

The emoji will be live and available to use from 5th November to 9th November.

"A Twitter emoji is a true delight for people and it instantly brings everyone together during a key cultural moment. The objective behind introducing a poll for selecting the Diwali emoji for this year is to bind all Indians into a bond of togetherness and happiness and be a part of their celebrations with this initiative. We want Indians everywhere to engage in conversation on our platform and light up Twitter by sharing their favorite Diwali moments, videos, photos and fun Tweets around the festival," Keya Madhvani Singh, Head of Entertainment and Lifestyle Partnerships, Twitter India said.

According to the platform, people can choose from four options by voting for the emoji they prefer amongst a Diya, rangoli and a Diwali lantern.

The option that gets the maximum votes will be declared as the Diwali emoji for 2018 on Friday by @TwitterIndia, the company said in a statement.

The new emoji is available on Twitter and Twitter Lite. Twitter Lite minimizes data usage, loads quickly on slower networks and takes up less space on your device. Find out more about Twitter Lite.

Once the final emoji has been declared, using hashtags composing a Tweet will add the winning Diwali emoji to the Tweet.

This will provide Twitter users a fun way to spread the festive cheer and reinforce a sense of unity and harmony amongst people in India and Indians around the world, the company further said.